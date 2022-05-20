Senvest Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,544 shares during the period. Playtika comprises about 2.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.26% of Playtika worth $89,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Playtika by 659.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 409,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,819. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

