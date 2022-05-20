Senvest Management LLC Decreases Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,986 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Absolute Software worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABST. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ABST stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 3,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.82%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

