Senvest Management LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 4.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of MGM Resorts International worth $141,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 212,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,574. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

