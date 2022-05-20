Senvest Management LLC Raises Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,457 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 3.46% of LumiraDx worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $46,100,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $783,000.

Shares of LMDX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. LumiraDx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that LumiraDx Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

LMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

