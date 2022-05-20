Senvest Management LLC Takes $4.10 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,909 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $718,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,091,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 127,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,875. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

