Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. 43,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

