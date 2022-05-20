Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,703 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 249.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,651. The company has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.91 and a 200-day moving average of $590.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

