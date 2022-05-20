Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,067 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.80. 92,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,914. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

