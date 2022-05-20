Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,050 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 431,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,856. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

