Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 750,056 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,056 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $63,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,097,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,928. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

