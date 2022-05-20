Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,060,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after acquiring an additional 223,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.85. 40,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,009. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.26.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

