Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 148.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

Shares of AXP traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,501. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.28. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.88 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.