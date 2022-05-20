Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

MA traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.19. 95,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

