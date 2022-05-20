Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,279 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,604,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

