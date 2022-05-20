Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $39.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 213.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $39,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,976. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $109.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

