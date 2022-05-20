Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 660.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.