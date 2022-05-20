Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $13.04 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 441,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,041,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 12,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.