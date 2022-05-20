Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 357,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,997,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. 659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,353. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

