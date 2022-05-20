Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12,757 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 360.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.94. 100,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

