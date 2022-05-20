Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 239.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 80,141 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. 151,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,355. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

