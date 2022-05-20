Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,121. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $78.18.
