Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SERA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SERA opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.76. The company has a market cap of $47.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $1,667,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $4,406,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

