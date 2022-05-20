SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Up 7.9%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.69. 11,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 595,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Get SES AI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with operations in the United States, Singapore, China, and South Korea. It develops and produces Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.