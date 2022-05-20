Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.29

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 113476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

