Shard (SHARD) Price Tops $0.0800 on Exchanges

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Shard has a market cap of $1.37 million and $952.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 42.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

