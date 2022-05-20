Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FOUR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

