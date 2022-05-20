Short Interest in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rises By 22.6%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,261,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 6,738,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,360.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TELDF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

TELDF stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

