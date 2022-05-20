Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shutterstock and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock presently has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.87%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Volatility and Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.27% 22.22% 12.53% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Mercurity Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.79 $91.88 million $2.38 25.03 Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 7.95 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

