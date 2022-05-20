Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($146.88) to €129.00 ($134.38) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($197.92) to €178.00 ($185.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.30.

SIEGY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. 237,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

