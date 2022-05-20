Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIA. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.86.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,902. The company has a market capitalization of C$984.84 million and a PE ratio of 43.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$12.84 and a one year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$174.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

