SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.10. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 64,612 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SIGA. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

