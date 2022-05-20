Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,616 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $117.18. 21,524,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,871,594. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

