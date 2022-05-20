Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys 50,631 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,631 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVAL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

IVAL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 18,834 shares of the stock traded hands. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.