Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,626 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,893,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,290. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

