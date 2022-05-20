Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.57. 6,137,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,472,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

