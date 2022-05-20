Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.56. 230,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,116. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90.
