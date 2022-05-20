Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,127 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,921,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,640,000 after acquiring an additional 161,051 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
