Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,922 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,588. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

