Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,275 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.
IYC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 203,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,106. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50.
See Also
