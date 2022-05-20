Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,389 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,122. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.