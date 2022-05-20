Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,169,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,278. The stock has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.63 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.91.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

