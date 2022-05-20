SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Down 1.9%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.60. 15,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 197,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

