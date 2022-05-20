Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.46

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.46 and last traded at $99.86, with a volume of 1720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,853.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.