Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.10.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 870.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 573,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

