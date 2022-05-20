Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Purchases $2,006,200.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SIX stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.28. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

