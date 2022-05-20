Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Skycoin (SKY) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 82.4% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

