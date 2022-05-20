Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.96. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 335,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,977,000 after acquiring an additional 120,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after acquiring an additional 582,173 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

