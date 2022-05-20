SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.19

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.19 and last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 36669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.