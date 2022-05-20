SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.44.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SRU.UN opened at C$29.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.50. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$28.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. The firm has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.