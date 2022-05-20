Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.48) to GBX 1,620 ($19.97) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
About Smiths Group (Get Rating)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.